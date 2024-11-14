Ondo election: I-G deploys Alabi as coordinating DIG

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Dr Olukayode Egbetokun, has deployed Mr Sylvester Alabi as the coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for the Nov. 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Dr Olukayode Egbetokun, has deployed Mr Sylvester Alabi as the coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for the Nov. 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Adejobi said that Alabi, the DIG in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, would oversee the implementation of the police security strategies to maintain law and order throughout the electoral period.

He said the I-G had also approved the deployment of Mr Bennett Igweh, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7 as AIG Elections in the state.

Adejobi said further that Mr Tunji Disu, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had been deployed as CP Elections in the state.

He said the deployments were part of comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, transparent and credible process during the election.

According to him, as part of the security framework, there will be a restriction of all vehicular movements on roads, waterways and other means of transportation from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Election Day.

He said those on essential services, such as ambulances, media officials, fire services and other accredited media were exempted from the restriction.

“Furthermore, security aides and escorts attached to VIPs are banned from accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres to prevent disruptions.

“Unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security agencies will not be permitted to operate during the election while strict ban on the use of sirens by unauthorised vehicles will be enforced.

“Special consideration will also be extended to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those facing mobility challenges to ensure that polling stations remain accessible,” he said.

The police spokesman said designated election lines, to be publicised soon had been established for inquiries and report of incidents.

Adejobi urged citizens to report suspicious activities that could threaten the integrity of the electoral process and reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to foster a safe and democratic environment for the election. (NAN)