FCT Police Recover Stolen Vehicle in Dramatic Operation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recovered a stolen vehicle following a daring operation involving a high-speed chase and gunfire exchange.

According to SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer, the incident began on November 21, 2024, at around 8:00 PM, when a distress call reported a carjacking along Alieta Road in Lugbe. The victim, Engr. Halimat Adediru, was traveling to the city center in her 2012 black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (Reg. No. ABJ 670 EY) when six armed men forced her and her driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

A good Samaritan promptly reported the robbery, providing critical details about the stolen vehicle and the direction the suspects fled. Acting swiftly, the police mobilized patrol teams and alerted strategic checkpoints across the FCT.

The breakthrough came at around 11:35 PM when operatives spotted the vehicle at a checkpoint along Dantata Bridge, Galadimawa Road. Despite attempts to stop them, the suspects fled, prompting a high-speed pursuit towards Airport Junction. Upon encountering another police checkpoint, the suspects opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

The superior firepower of the police forced the suspects to abandon the vehicle and their firearm before escaping into nearby bushes.

Recovered items included the stolen vehicle, an international passport belonging to Engr. Adediru, cash, and other valuables, all of which have been returned to the rightful owner. Engr. Adediru expressed her gratitude to the FCT Police Command for their swift and professional response.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, lauded the quick action of the bystander who reported the incident and urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. The police can be reached via emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653.

The FCT Police Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents while appreciating the cooperation of the public in crime-fighting efforts.