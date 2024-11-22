ICPC Recovers Assets, Cash Worth N105.82bn, Tasks Reps C’ttee on Anti-corruption

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has disclosed that between 2023 and 2024, the Commission received 2,038 petitions, secured 31 convictions, and recovered assets/ cash worth N105.82 billion.

Dr. Aliyu made this known Wednesday while hosting members of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, led by its Chairman, Honorable Prince Kayode Moshood Akiolu, who were on an oversight visit to the Commission.

The Chairman stated that “the Commission received 1,187 petitions in 2023. From January to October 2024, the Commission received 851 petitions. In 2023, it secured 18 convictions, while in 2024, it secured 13 convictions. The asset/cash recovered was 76.75 billion in 2023, while in 2024, ICPC recovered 29.07 billion.

He stated further that, in the area of collaboration with key stakeholders, the Commission worked with other anti-corruption agencies and relevant agencies to fight corruption.

At the International level, the ICPC Boss said the Commission led the Nigerian team to the Globe Network meeting, where it secured a seat in the steering committee alongside Spain, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other nations.

He also added that earlier in November, he was opportune to be elected as the Chairman of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F).

However, he stated that the Commission could not discharge its mandate without a good budgetary provision, saying it is only the National Assembly that has the power to advocate funds to the Commission to help it deliver on its mandate optimally.

He reiterated the need and support of the legislative arm in ensuring that the Commission receive budget increments and reviews of the ICPC Act to enhance its work.

The ICPC Chairman also urged the lawmakers to look into the issue of overlapping duties among agencies just as he informed the delegations that the Commission, since the Proceed of Crime Act was passed, had not had access to the 2 per cent of every recovery made as stipulated by the law.

“There is 2% of what we recover which we are entitled to, we cannot get that 2% without your input because the President has the power to approve but it must be ratified by the national assembly.”

He also admonished the Committee to look into the welfare of the Commission’s staff, saying “You can not fight corruption whereby those who are the foot soldiers are having a crisis of taking care of themselves and their families, it’s a risk to the Commission.’’

In response, Honorable Prince Kayode Moshood Akiolu, Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Anti-Corruption, who led the visitors to the Commission, commended the ICPC and congratulated the Chairman for his international recognition.

He stated that the purpose of the visit was part of the strategic duty of the legislators as the nation geared up for the 2025 budget presentation.

He added that the approach of the ICPC in the fight against corruption was one of the best as “prevention is better than prosecution” and the Commission has made a lot of awareness.

He also asked, as part of the Committee’s oversight function to see the conditions of the detention cell, how many days the suspect stays in the cell before being taken to court and the living conditions of the suspects.

The Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu, appreciated the delegations for coming and encouraged them to keep supporting the Commission.