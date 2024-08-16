FCT CP decorates newly promoted Assistant Superintendent of Police

The Commissioner of Police FCT CP Benneth C. Igweh, has decorated the Six hundred and twenty (620) Inspectors serving under the Command to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP11).

The Commissioner decorated them on Tuesday on at the Command Headquarters, Abuja.

In his address, the CP appreciated the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission for the meritorious promotion.

While extending his hearty congratulations to the newly promoted officers, the CP charged them to sit up and handle professionally the responsibilities and challenges that come with the new ranks they have been elevated to.

He seized the opportunity to also urge the residents of FCT to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.