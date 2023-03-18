Election: Army enforce restriction of movement in Zaria

By Mustapha Yauri

A team of army personnel mounted a check point at Kwangila Flyover in Sabon Gari Local Government, Kaduna State to enforce restriction of movement during the Governorship/Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that armed military personnel were strategically positioned under the flyover and in front of Dadi Motor park.

NAN also observed that some commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders were taking alternative routes to avoid the army checkpoint.

However, simultaneous accreditation and voting have started in most polling units within Zaria.

The Police Command in Kaduna announced restriction of movement during the March 18 Governorship/State House of Assembly elections in a statement on Friday.

CP Sunday Babaji, the Commissioner of Police on election duty deployed to Kaduna State Command, ordered strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movements into and within the state.

According to him, the order is in compliance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police. (NAN