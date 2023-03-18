Polls: Operatives beef up security in Ibadan

By Kelechi Ogunleye

As the governorship and state houses of assembly elections commenced on Saturday, security operatives have been strategically placed to ensure safety of the process in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is high turnout of voters in most places visited as staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were already conducting people in an orderly manner.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army among others were seen ensuring law and order at different locations.

Security men were also observed carrying out security patrol and surveillance in the state alongside K9 security unit.

Most polling units in the state were also observed to have at least two security operatives ensuring voters were on queue and orderly.

The security operatives were seen collaborating in carry out their duties at the polling units.

NAN reports that voting commenced at ward 9 unit 20 Jerade village Ebeda at 8:40am, while at ward 10 unit 031 in Ilaro/Alabiamo Junction, Bodija voting commenced 9:15am.(NAN)