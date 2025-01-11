Court dismisses case against PDP congresses in Katsina State

A High Court sitting in Katsina, on Friday, struck out a case filed by 7,095 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants challenging the conduct of the party congresses in the state.

By Zubairu Idris

A High Court sitting in Katsina, on Friday, struck out a case filed by 7,095 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants challenging the conduct of the party congresses in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dr Mustapha Inuwa led-faction had filed a suit before the court challenging the conduct of the exercise for allegedly denying some members level playing ground during the congresses.

The Plaintiff’s counsel, Mr Mustapha Shitu-Mahuta, had earlier told the court that it was unfair for the party to allegedly conduct congresses and exclude some members from participating.

According to him, the congresses at ward, local government and state levels, were conducted against the democratic tenets and the party constitution.

He, therefore, urged the court to declare the congresses null and void, and order for a fresh and genuine congresses that would provide a level playing ground to all members, as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Isaac Nwachukwu, told the court that congresses were internal affairs of the party.

He said that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case, therefore, urged the court to strike out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

Delivering his ruling on the issue on Friday, Justice Abbas Bawale, maintained that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter, “as it relates to internal affairs of the party.”

He said the court only has jurisdiction to entertain matters arising from primary elections, not congresses, where leaders would be elected to run the affairs of the party.

Bawale explained that that was also the position of the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court, therefore, “I have no option than to strike out the case for lack of jurisdiction.”

He, however, said the plaintiffs have right to appeal within 90 days.

Reacting to the ruling, the plaintiff’s counsel, Mustapha Shitu-Mahuta, said that they would file an appeal to the Court of Appeal. (NAN)