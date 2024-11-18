CISLAC Lauds Supreme Court Ruling Upholding Anti-Corruption Agencies, Urges Reforms

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has applauded the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its recent landmark judgment affirming the legality and prosecutorial authority of the nation’s anti-corruption agencies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has applauded the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its recent landmark judgment affirming the legality and prosecutorial authority of the nation’s anti-corruption agencies.

The decision, delivered on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by 19 state governments led by Kogi State, challenging the establishment and powers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

In a statement issued by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), CISLAC’s Executive Director, the organization described the ruling as a significant victory for the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The unanimous verdict by the seven-member panel, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, not only rejected the states’ claims but also rebuked their motives, emphasizing the supremacy of federal laws over competing state legislations.

“The Supreme Court’s affirmation of these agencies’ investigative and prosecutorial powers over crimes at both state and federal levels strengthens the framework for accountability and justice,” Musa said.

He added that the judgment serves as a deterrent to those attempting to weaken anti-corruption efforts through “selfish and frivolous legal actions.”

CISLAC urged state governments to cooperate with federal anti-corruption bodies and called for a united front in combating corruption.

The organization further emphasized the need for judicial accountability, referencing recent concerns raised by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) about corruption within the judiciary.

“We call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to intensify efforts to investigate and sanction erring judges and staff,” Musa stated.

He also urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to discipline lawyers complicit in corrupt practices.

Highlighting the importance of sustainability in the anti-corruption fight, CISLAC called on the National Assembly to mainstream these agencies into the constitution, ensuring their independence and operational efficiency.

Additionally, the group advocated for comprehensive judicial reforms to enhance transparency, accountability, and public trust in the justice system.

CISLAC concluded by urging Nigerians to support the efforts of the EFCC, ICPC, and NFIU, emphasizing that a collective effort is essential to building a transparent and just society.