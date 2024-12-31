Betrayal: Tinubu will be Wike’s next victim, says Timi Frank

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has condemned the scathing attacks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against ex-Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, describing him as Brutus in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

He advises that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be wary and careful of his relationship with Wike, in order not to be his next victim.

Wike, had contemptuously repudiated Odili for supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The Minister spoke at a Special Thanksgiving Service organised by the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, at the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oro-Igwe/Eliogbolo Archdeaconry Church of the Holy Spirit, Eliozu Parish, Port Harcourt, where he

described Odili as an ‘ingrate’ and ‘rent seeker.’

However, Frank, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East in a statement in Abuja, said that Wike has again exhibited his true character of betraying his friends and benefactors.

He said, “Wike’s condemnable outburst against Odili showed how quickly he can turn friends into foes and his irredeemable unpredictability. This is not his first time and it will not be his last.

“Nigerians are aware how Wike betrayed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience, after appointing him minister of Education and assisting him to become governor of Rivers State.

“Nigerians are also aware of how the Minister worked against the political interests of ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, after benefiting maximally from the latter’s political patronage.

“In 2023, Wike formed an unholy alliance against his party – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and made sure they lost the Presidency. Up till this moment, he has continued to orchestrate crises in the party like he is doing in Rivers state, to weaken it politically ahead of 2027.

“What better evidence of treachery do we need from a man who is both a member of PDP and minister in an APC’s administration.

“This is why I have kept warning President Bola Tinubu to beware of Wike as we approach 2027. Wike, like Brutus in Julius Caesar, often baits his allies with pretenses and subterfuge only to strike them down with fury when they needed him most. He has no respect for elders nor the hands that feed him.

“For Wike, fidelity to political relationships is anathema. If he is not the one in charge, no other person should be.

“Besides, no one is fooled. All his shenanigans and braggadocio of completing and commissioning projects in the FCT are arsenals he is piling up to confront Tinubu in 2027 by portraying himself as a better presidential option, and this shall become manifest as the days unfold.”

He called on Tinubu to be wary and careful of his relationship with Wike, in order not to be his next victim.