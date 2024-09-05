BBNaija: We’ll love to work with Ruth Kadiri- evicted Radicals pair

Recently evicted Radicals pair on the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, on Wednesday, expressed their willingness to work with Nollywood

By Taiye Olayemi

Recently evicted Radicals pair on the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, on Wednesday, expressed their willingness to work with Nollywood filmmaker, Ruth Kadiri, in assisting young talents in Nigeria.’

The duo with individual names – Fairme David and Michky, disclosed this during an interview session with journalists in Lagos, while responding to a question on what they intended doing, going forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Radicals” were evicted from the Big Brother Naija television reality show on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Faireme David said: “Expect us in your streams often because we are looking forward to doing adverts for brands and dancing.

“We’ll be into campus stuffs, where we will be encouraging talents who do not have platforms to showcase their talents, advising them not to give up and keep pushing as well as put them out there through our platforms.

“This is because we believe so much in talents.

“We are also going to the movies, Nollywood. We’ll love to work with Ruth Kadiri. We really love her and how she encourages young talents through her platform.”

David, 29-year-old graduate of University of Abuja, hinted that he was not in any relationship currently but open to love anytime soon.

Speaking on his opinion as regards relationships in the Big Brother Naija house, he said he admired the relationship between Anita and Topher, which appeared real.

“Relationships in the house is a beautiful thing to watch, especially that of Anita and Topher. I’m a huge fan of their relationship. It is cool, it is the one that seems very real.

“Love is a beautiful thing, I am not currently in a relationship but I’m open to love; if I fall in love for real, I go for it. That is the reason I wanted to feel something for real before going into any ship in that house.

“I didn’t want to push for the purpose of entertainment or staying long in the house. I like everything about me to be real,” he said.

Speaking on the pair and who they were close to while in the house, David said “I was close to Zinwe pair because of Zion, he is just too real, I wish people can see him more, he talks when necessary. I love him for who he is.”

Also, 24-year-old Michky said: “Zion is somebody I will love to have something to do with in terms of business and pleasure. I will love to hang out with the two of them, Zion and Chinwe.

“They make a good pair, one is calm, the other is hot headed, they balance each other. Also, I love the Beta pair.

“Ben is a funny guy, a sweet guy, we are always joking in the house and Tjay is the father figure who I pour out my mind with. He advises me.”

Commenting on the difficult aspect of the show, David said for him, it was having to wake up early everyday with such a loud noise, which at a point was annoying for him, but took time to adjust and adapt.

Michky said: “The difficult aspect of the show for me was trying to get to know other adults with different personalities in an enclosed place like that. It was not really easy for me.”

The duo expressed shock over DoubleKay’s usual habit of always nominating them for possible eviction in spite being close while in the house.

They said that move from DoubleKay could be a strategy for them to win the show as they said the duo would be challenged based on this upon conclusion of the show.

Speaking on who might emerge winner of the show, David said: “I think DoubleKay will win because of their strategy, Kellyrea or Anita might win but we are rooting for Ben or Anita.

“Topher is my guy, I’m also rooting for him but am not sure he has enough fan base. Am rooting for Kellyrae, Anita, Ben and Handi.” (NAN)