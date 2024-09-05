CoS to president can’t take over NASS oversight role, says Agbese

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, says the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President Bola Tinubu

By Femi Ogunshola

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, says the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President Bola Tinubu cannot take over the oversight duties of the National Assembly.

Agbese said this in Abuja while refuting a statement allegedly credited to him that the CoS has the power to oversee Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs) of Government.

According to him, only the legislature has the power for close supervisory checks and monitoring of agencies to ensure things are done correctly.

It would be recalled that Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the CoS to President Tinubu on Aug. 22, allegedly began a fact-finding exercises and familiarisation tours of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He was alleged to have conducted on-the-site assessment of key MDAs under the presidency.

Agbese, however, said that such oversight by Gbajabiamila was in conflict with the legislative role, adding that it was only the National Assembly that had the constitutional role.

Agbese quoted Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution, saying “each House has the power to cause an investigation into the matters on which it has the power to make laws and the conduct of any person or ministry charged with certain responsibilities.”

According to him, I think I was quoted out of context; the paper quoted me out of context because the pretext and post-text were not fully reported.

He further emphasised that only the National Assembly, which is the Senate or House of Representatives, could oversee the executive.

He further said that the power to amend the Constitution rests squarely in the parliament, and that had been done.

According to him, what I said was that visits within the executive are okay, but when it is called an oversight, then it’s in conflict with the Constitution.

He further said that friendly visits by the executive in the form of courtesy visits are allowed, but not oversight.

He stated that the concerns raised by the various stakeholders and particularly the civil society organisations that have called to clarify such claims are justifiable.

“As a People’s House, we will promote the Constitution as lawmakers and not cede such powers given to us by the Constitution to any individual outside the executive.

“The Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila was a speaker of the parliament and had voluntarily resigned to take up an executive responsibility.

“He should therefore understand the difference between the executive and the legislature,” he said. (NAN)