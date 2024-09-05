Police confirm kidnapping of PDP chieftain in Ibadan

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the kidnapping of Mr Benedict Akika, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by gunmen.

By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the kidnapping of Mr Benedict Akika, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by gunmen.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that gunmen abducted Akika on Tuesday evening at his residence in Olorunda Abba, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Osifeso said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

He said that the public would be adequately updated as soon as investigation was concluded on the incident.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter. Updates will be provided accordingly,” Osifeso said.

An eyewitness said that gunmen stormed Akika’s residence in Olorunda Abba in what appeared to be a well-coordinated attack.

“The gunmen overpowered his security personnel and whisked him away in a vehicle, leaving behind a trail of panic and confusion in the community,” the witness said..(NAN)(