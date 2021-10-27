Arsenal beat Leeds United to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

 Arsenal moved into the 2021/2022 League Cup quarter-finals with a victory over fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Leeds United on Tuesday.

Arsenal eased through with second-half goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah 2-0 over struggling Leeds United.

Chambers opened the scoring the 55th minute, 23 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

The defender’s header looked to have been saved by Illan Meslier but goal-line technology ruled that the ball had crossed the line.

The Gunners’ second goal came the 69th minute from a poor header back by Liam Cooper.

It had left Meslier stranded as Nketiah rounded the keeper and his mis-hit shot from a tight angle just rolled into the corner.(Reuters/NAN)

