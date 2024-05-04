APC Group Accuses Zamfara Rep of Orchestrating Protest Against Matawalle

In a startling revelation, the All Progressives Congress Northern Elites Development Group has pointed fingers at a two-term House of Representatives member from Zamfara State, alleging his involvement in orchestrating a youth protest against Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The protest, which took place at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Headquarters in Abuja, has stirred controversy, with the group implicating the lawmaker of collaborating with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state to incite the protesters against the Minister.

According to Alhaji Hashimu Ado Danmalam, the spokesperson for the group, the actions of the APC lawmaker are deemed as unnecessary and politically intolerant, aimed at sowing discord within the party and hindering progress both in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

The group further alleged that the campaign against Minister Matawalle is fueled by individuals disgruntled with his performance and his defense of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interests in the region. They assert that the Minister’s steadfast commitment to President Tinubu’s agenda has earned him adversaries, including the accused lawmaker, who harbors resentment towards the Presidency for not supporting his candidature for the speakership.

The group accused the lawmaker of clandestinely collaborating with senior officials of the Zamfara state government, under the PDP, to recruit and sponsor unsuspecting students from Nasarawa State University and unemployed youths in Abuja to partake in the protest. They argued that the majority of the protesting youths lack an understanding of Zamfara’s political landscape and are merely pawns manipulated by their sponsors for nefarious purposes.

Calling for swift action, the group urges the leadership of the APC, particularly National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. They emphasized the need for accountability and support the EFCC’s endeavors to scrutinize political office holders suspected of wrongdoing.

However, they cautioned against succumbing to emotional impulses, urging the EFCC to remain vigilant and discerning in its pursuit of justice.

“The allegations leveled against the APC lawmaker underscore the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics, where personal vendettas and power struggles often overshadow the interests of the populace. As the nation approaches the 2027 elections, it is imperative for political actors to prioritize unity and progress over petty grievances, thereby fostering a conducive environment for democratic governance and sustainable development,” an observer said.