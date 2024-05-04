Information Minister bags NUJ Award, reaffirms commitment to safeguard Press Freedom

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguard Press Freedom.

“As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, I want to reaffirm our sustained commitment to safeguarding press freedom, promoting diverse opinions, and protecting the rights of journalists. Let us redouble our efforts to build a future where journalism thrives, press freedom is upheld, and our planet is safeguarded for generations to come.”

He however cautioned that, “As we do our work, we must also bear in mind that Nigeria, our immediate environment, is what we must first protect from the excesses of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.”

The Minister made these assertions in his remarks at the conferment of Lifetime Achievement Award on him by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ in Abuja during the Press Freedom and Governance Award Night.

While accepting accepting the award from NUJ with “humility and gratitude” Idris said, “It is indeed heartwarming to be recognized and appreciated by the immediate constituency that I served in different capacities – as a practitioner of public relations and the chairman of a public relations outfit, newspaper publisher, Chairman of Kings Broadcasting Limited (Operators of WE FM, Abuja), General Secretary of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria and currently, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation. I am deeply honoured by this recognition, which holds profound significance for me personally and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

“This noble gesture will spur me to recommit myself to the service of our great nation and humanity in general.

As part of the activities to mark World Press Freedom Day, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management partnered with UNESCO yesterday, to organize a joint press conference, which amplified this year’s theme, ‘’A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of Environmental Crisis.”

The Minister noted that “In the face of an environmental crisis, journalists emerge as guardians of truth and champions of accountability. They illuminate environmental injustices, expose wrongdoing, and amplify the voices of those most affected by environmental degradation. Through their investigative reporting, they hold governments and corporate organizations accountable for their actions and advocate for policies that promote sustainability and safeguard our planet.

“This year’s theme resonates deeply with our ministry’s vision and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s priority areas, which include restoring trust, reorienting national values, and creating an enabling environment for the media. It underscores the crucial role of journalism in addressing the environmental crisis.

He said, “Throughout history, the media, as custodians of truth and catalysts for social change, has steadfastly advocated for accountability, hovering over the actions of individuals, governments, and corporations alike. In this moment of environmental crisis, the role of media transcends mere reporting; it embodies a commitment to mobilizing mass action for the common good. With the power to inform, educate, and inspire, the media has the unparalleled ability to ignite movements, elevate voices, and effectuate behavioral change toward the environment.

“As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, we must reflect on the fundamental importance of a free and independent press in fostering democracy, promoting transparency, and safeguarding human rights. Journalism serves as the cornerstone of democracy by providing a vital platform for the dissemination of information, the exchange of ideas, and holding those in power accountable.

“The Nigerian media in particular, served as the vanguard for the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in this country, and on an occasion like this, we pay glowing tribute to your courage, sacrifice, and commitment to journalistic excellence.

“However, as we celebrate the invaluable contributions of journalists to society, we also acknowledge the challenges that journalists face in carrying out their vital work. As environmental defenders, journalists often confront threats, harassment, and violence for their courageous efforts to expose environmental crimes and protect our natural world. In keeping with World Press Freedom Day, we must reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of journalists and ensuring their safety and security.”