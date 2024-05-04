Ododo Storms Omala, Vows To Clear All Criminal Enclaves

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Saturday stormed communities previously overtaken by criminal elements in Omala local government area with a commitment to clear all criminal enclaves in the area.

Governor Ododo who visited Bagaji-Odo, Agojeju-Ododo and Bagana communities which have been targeted by assailants in recent times promised to facilitate the establishment of Forward Operation Base by the Nigerian Army in the area in line with the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confront security challenges in all parts of Nigeria.

While in Bagana, Governor Ododo decried the senseless killings and destruction of property in the community due to excessive greed and selfish interests of some leaders in the community who allegedly invite criminals from neighbouring communities to attack perceived enemies.

Governor Ododo promised to restore peace to Bagana community, assuring that all those behind attacks in Bagana will not go unpunished.

The caretaker chairman of Omala local government, Honourable Mark Edibo said conflict over control of natural resources led to the unrest that has brought wanton destruction of lives and property upon Bagana community and appealed to Governor Ododo to come to the aid of the community by providing enabling environment to restore the once thriving economy in the area.

Earlier during his visit to Agojeju-Ododo, Governor Ododo sympathized with the people of the community over recent spate of attacks that claimed lives and property in the community.

The Governor promised to make wide ranging interventions in the area, by addressing security lapses in the community and the construction of Idrisu-Okpotala-Bagaji-Odo-Agojeju-Odo road to ensure security of farmlands and access to markets for farm produce in the area.

In his remarks, the Atta Igala, His Royal Majesty Mathew Alaji Opaluwa commended Governor Ododo for identifying with the people of Omala and assured him of the continued support of the people of the state.

In his welcome address, the leader of Agojeju-Odo community, Mr Elias Atabor expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo for commiserating with the community and for providing palliative for the people, noting that the Governor is the first serving Governor to have visited the community since the creation of Kogi State.