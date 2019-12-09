Anti-corruption Day: Wadata communications tasks Nigerians on fighting scourge

Mr Zubair Idris the Project Manager, Wadata Communications Nigeria Limited, has called for active participation of Nigerians in the fight against corruption for the development of the country.

Idris made the appeal during a public forum to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja.

He said no that nation can witness development without eradicating corruption, urging all hands to be on deck in the fight against corruption.

“We can make a change in our country by ensuring active participation in the fight against corruption.

“The citizens should resist, report and discourage corrupt practices by refusing to participate in corrupt practices through change in public attitude on corruption,” he said.

The project manager urged Nigerians to resist the system of celebrating corruption by those that have stolen the country’s wealth.

On his part, Dr Abubakar Kari, Dean Student Affairs, University of Abuja, called on Nigerians to speak out against corruption in fighting the menace which has eaten deep into the fabrics of the country’s socio-economic development.

Kari, a guest speaker on the topic “The occurrences of corruption within the University system”, urged all citizens to discourage corruption in the country.

According to him, it is not enough to set up anti-corruption agencies in the country, but adequate sensitisation from the family and community levels will reduce corruption in the society.

He said fighting corruption should be a socialisation process through training, from schools, market places, worship centres and traditional institutions.

“The fight against corruption requires all individuals and social groups in the society to join hands and fight corruption.

“The campaign will communicate to Nigerians what they stand to gain personally by adopting a corruption averse mentality,” he said.

The dean also urged community leaders, individuals and non-governmental organisations to embark on adequate sensitisation of the public.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on Dec. 9, since the passage of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, to raise public awareness on anti-corruption. NAN

