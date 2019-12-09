Troops eliminate 37 Boko Haram fighters

Videolink: https://youtu.be/p2LHh0HHHEM

In a weeklong operation against Boko Haram terrorists, the Nigerian troops and vigilantes have eliminated 37 Boko Haram fighters and recovered four gun trucks.

In the operation, led by Commander Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, the troops also ransacked and destroyed notorious terrorists enclaves in Duguri Arge around the Tumbus, Karere, Gashigar, Arege, Metele and Malam fatori, in the fringes of Lakechad, Borno state.

PRNigeria gathered that the troops deployed military gun trucks, artillery, APCs and Anti Mines trucks in the massive raids.

Some of the footage and images obtained by PRNigeria show mangled and burnt bodies of the terrorists.

The Operation was conducted by the troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole in conjuction with the troops of Sector 2 of the Multi National Joint Task Force as well as the Chadian military Forces fighting Boko Haram with the Nigeria troops.

The aggressive combat campaign was equally supported by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole who supported the ground troops with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission as well as air raids..

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has also issued a statement extolling the gallantry of the troops in dislodging Boko Haram criminals from their hideouts and rescuing women and children.

In the statement by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Media Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations, stated that the combined troops of 68/94 Battalions of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at Malam Fatori in Abadam LGA of Borno State conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to a location earlier reported by the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole as harbouring some activities of the Boko Haram criminal elements.

Iliyasu said the troops successfully uncovered the enclave and proceeded to engage it with devastating volumes of fire. Without any attempt to return fire, the cowardly criminals scampered into the nearly bushes in complete disarray.

He said the troops immediately pursued the terrorists along their withdrawal route. During the exploitation, troops discovered bodies of terrorist and many trails of blood along the route.

Item recovered during the operation included AK 47 Rifles, Rifle magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition each, unexploded Mortar bombs for making of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were captured from the insurgents.

Other items equally captured include bundle of IED cable, IED battery, camel bag, motorcycles, sets of overall cloths, bedding materials, cooking utensils, food items, motorcycle spare parts, 122 cylinder tubes and various mechanical tools.

The military spokesperson further said that on 3 December 2019, Boko Haram elements also suffered a defeat in the hands of the troops of 144 Battalion deployed at Limankara in Gwoza LGA of Borno State during a failed attempt to infiltrate the troops’ location.

Colonel Iliyasu said “During the exploitation exercise that followed the brief fire fight with the marauding criminals, the troops discovered burnt body parts of Boko Haram criminals hit by a Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb explosion as well as some broken AK 47 Rifle parts and traces of blood along the criminals’ withdrawal route.

“The troops of 101 Task Force Battalion deployed at Cross Kauwa in Kukawa LGA of Borno State made contact with some marauding Boko Haram criminals while conducting Clearance Operations along Cross Kauwa – Monguno Road.

“Similarly, on 4 December 2019, troops of 68/94 Battalions deployed at Malam Fatori in Abadam LGA of Borno State conducted a successful ambush at a Boko Haram criminals crossing point North East of the town and neutralised a Boko Haram terrorist while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“However, the troops recovered some vandalised roofing sheets, 33 IED detonator cords and other IED making materials. Preliminary investigation revealed that the criminals are part of IED laying party along the route.

“In another successful ambush operation conducted by the troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade on 4 December 2019, at Darel Jamel, Bama LGA of Borno State, the troops neutralised one Boko Haram terrorist while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Same troops also conducted a robust clearance operation same day and cleared Boko Haram criminals’ hideouts at Mantari, Malam Masari and Gabchari Villages in Bama LGA of Borno State.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commended the troops for the exceptional display of gallantry, professionalism and responsiveness.

With reports by PRNigeria