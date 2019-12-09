Matawalle bags Governor of the Year Award on Security

An Abuja-based publication, Kwararrafa Reporters, has awarded Bello Muhammad of Zamfara State as the Governor of the year on Security, to commemorate their three years of journalism business.

The award came at a time when peace has virtually returned to Zamfara, as a result of Governor Matawalle’s policy of reconciliation, which has ended banditry in the state.

Chairman of the award night, Alhaji Garba Shehu, who is the spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, also extolled the positive virtues of Matawalle and reiterated the support of President Muhammadu Buhari to his excellent peace initiatives that worked in Zamfara State.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, his Special Adviser on Media Affairs, Zailani Bappa, said the Governor succeeded in his peace initiatives because he was honest and committed.

According to him, “Governor Matawalle worked in earnest to attain the present peace being enjoyed and will do all he can to sustain it”.

This, he said, is in spite of the negative attitude of some disgruntled elements who are working hard to reverse the hands of the clock.

Others who received various Awards included President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Dino Meleye and Alhaji Garba Shehu, among others.