Abia 2023: Bishop Onuoha joins governorship race

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), from all local governments in Abia State Friday, picked the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms for Bishop Sunday Onuoha under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is following a call by several CSOs, interest groups, youths, women, friends and well-wishers in the state for the cleric to join the governorship race for Abia State come 2023.

Bishop Onuoha is a renowned philanthropist and President of Vision Africa (VA), known for his good deeds to humanity, especially to sons and daughters of Abia State and Nigerians at large. His efforts to ensure peace in Nigeria are obvious through his continuous involvement in inter-faith and religious dialogue meetings, both at home and in the diaspora, among others.

The National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu who welcomed the delegation at the Party’s secretariat in Abuja, lamented that since 1999 politicians in the state have come and gone, only to enrich themselves in billions with the state’s IGR while there is zero infrastructure and Abians are subjected to abject poverty.

Mr Nwosu said, “Aba was a heavy industrial area. What the politicians in Abia have done is that they go to collect the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and they fail to develop the city.

“Name all of them that have been governor; you knew them before they became whatever they have become. Who were they? But they took over the uncommon wealth and they put it in their private pocket, enough is enough!”

He assured them of the party’s support in ensuring that the rescue Abia project is not tampered with.

“For a Bishop to decide that he wants to decide to run for the office of the governor, for the people of Abia state to say enough is enough and bring out a true man of God to contest this position, that should send a clear signal that the rescue project for Nigeria is about to start and is starting from Abia State.

“This rescue journey you people have come for, we are going to support you, we are going to do everything to ensure that nothing in Nigeria will stop it because God has decided to deliver Nigeria starting from Abia, just as the Slogan of Abia State is ‘God’s Own State’.

The Leader of the delegation and friends from Abia State, Precious Agwu said that the man of God is being presented because they (Abians) believe that he will turn the economy around for the benefit of Abians.

“We are presenting the Man of God who we believe will turn things around for the good of the people of Abia state. Trusting God, a good foundation has been laid and I want to assure the people of and Nigeria at large that Bishop Sunday Onuoha will not disappoint Abia State and Nigeria that is why he has given us the mandate to be here.

“He will ensure development and infrastructure in Abia State and he will turn the economy of Abia State around for the betterment of Abia State, ” he added.

Mr Agwu thanked the party chairman and the members of the National Working Committee, (NWC), for the warm reception.

