A Heartfelt Tribute to our Mentor, Teacher and Colleague: The Late Prof. Musa Abdu Auyo

By Prof. Bappah M. Abubakar

I am seriously saddened by the shocking news that Prof. Musa A. Auyo passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024. Indeed, no words can be enough to describe a very simple and beloved mentor who attracted me to the lecturing profession when I was an undergraduate student. My heartfelt condolences go to the entire family, relatives, colleagues, the Library and Information Science (LIS) community, Bayero University, Kano and Jigawa State in general.

To start with, I spoke to Prof. Auyo on Sunday 25th August, 2024, two days before his demise and we had a long discussion. I never knew that would be the last time I would ever speak to him. Prof. Auyo had a subtle, welcoming and warm approach to people and always took a special and keen interest in his students’ colleagues and even others.

With the passing of Prof. Auyo, the LIS profession has lost one of its foremost, visionary and intelligent scholars who had the greatest knowledge of LIS and even beyond. His worldview was always amazing and inspirational. I had the privilege and honour of being one of his supervisees during my MLIS period. I can still vividly remember the time I spent with him mostly on Saturdays in his office discussing my research work. Prof. Auyo’s huge capacity, foresight, intellectualism, vision, synthesis, simplicity, fertile ideas and great enthusiasm for knowledge are beyond imagination.

As a young student coming from secondary school, I was astonished by his ability to call and remember the names of his students. I was even more amazed when at a particular time I saw him strolling around the campus, I greeted him and he suddenly called my name. That was just after one semester of my studentship at the university. Prof. Auyo was a community person who was always mingling with the locals and the less privileged. He was also a philanthropist to the core.

Prof. Auyo, you have left your footprints with splendour on the sand of time, and you have created a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill. Your name will be remembered for a long time, and your story will be conveyed to generations. You were a real gentleman, a man of impeccable character, simplicity and confidence.

May Allah grant you eternal rest and give your family, LIS department, LIS profession, BUK, your associates, Jigawa State and all your loved ones the fortitude to bear this huge and irreparable loss. May Jannatul Firdaus be your final abode. Goodbye, our Exceptional Mentor.

Prof. Bappah M. Abubakar,

Department of Library and Information Sciences,

Bayero University, Kano.

Presently, University Librarian,

Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State.

4th September, 2024.