Dangote refinery reinforces Nigeria’s position on global energy stage – CORAN

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Crude Oil Refinery-owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) says the commencement of production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by Dangote Refinery has reinforced Nigeria’s position on the global energy stage.

Chairman of the association, Mr Momoh Oyarekhua, said this on Thursday in a statement while congratulating Mr Aliko Dangote and his team at the Dangote Refinery, on the remarkable achievement of commencing the production of PMS.

Oyarekhua said that the refinery’s commencement had put the country on the path of self-sufficiency in petroleum products refining and development of associated industries.

He said that the significant milestone was not only a testament to the dedication and hard work of Dangote Refinery but also a reflection of the collective resolve of CORAN to contribute meaningfully to the economic development and wellbeing of Nigeria.

He described the development as a clear demonstration of the immense value that CORAN members could bring to the table.

“By setting new standards of excellence in the industry, Dangote Refinery has not only showcased what is possible when vision, innovation and commitment align, but has also reinforced Nigeria’s position on the global energy stage.

“This landmark event, accomplished by one of CORAN’s distinguished members, showcases the transformative power of private sector-led initiatives in reshaping the nation’s energy landscape.

“This is a proud moment for CORAN and for Nigeria as a whole. The achievement aligns perfectly with CORAN’s vision of creating sustainable refining solutions that drives economic growth and our mission to efficiently increase the refining capacity of the country.

“It is members like Dangote Refinery who bring our goals to life,” Oyarekhua said.

He said that the group would be steadfast in its commitment to supporting its members in enhancing the refining capacity of the country, reducing dependency on imported petroleum products, and contributing significantly to the Nigerian economy.

He further said that the association was optimistic that the ground-breaking achievement would inspire other members and stakeholders to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible within the industry.

“We look forward to witnessing the continued success of Dangote Refinery and the positive impact it will have on our industry and the broader economy,” Oyarekhua added.

The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) is the leading association representing the interests of private sector-owned refineries in Nigeria.

CORAN is dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the refining sector, advocating for policies that support industry development and ensuring the sustainable advancement of the nation’s refining capacity. (NAN)