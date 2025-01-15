2025 Budget: NIMASA set to meet N537bn revenue target

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has expressed optimism that it will be able to meet its 2025 budget target of N560 billion for the the 2025 fiscal year.

By Haruna Salami

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Moboreola stated this Wednesday at the budget defence of the agency before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance.

Mr. Moboreola said the budget proposal of N537 billion which the agency is working with was actually the one that NIMASA proposed and was accepted.

He said “it is an increment on the last year’s projection, and we are sure that with all the mechanisms that we have in place, we’ll be able to achieve it.

The DG said because of the fact that not only that they are just a revenue organization, but also we a regulator, “we are ensuring that there is security and safety in the maritime sector.

“In the last three years now, there has been no piracy in the maritime waters of Nigeria, which is well recognized by the International Bureau of Maritime, has been acknowledged.The whole maritime sector in the world accepts that and recognizes that and are happy with that.

For that reason alone, he said “because we are creating safety and security in the maritime space, and not only within Nigerian borderline alone, but within the Gulf of Guinea.

The DG recognized the support of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, especially from the Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency, Boyega Oyetola.

“He has supported us so much and that is why you would say that in the Nigerian maritime space, there will be no piracy, there will be no high sea robbery, and we hope and we pray to maintain it going forward.

On why the committee didn’t grill him for long, Mr. Moboreola said there was no magic, but “it was just because we are performing and we have the support of the ministry behind us.

“The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, giving us the necessary support in terms of ensuring that the regulation is in place and in terms of also getting the funding as we require, as well as capacity building and all of that”.

He said Sea Fearers Development Programme (NSDP)’ which train cadets has saved the country a lot of foreign exchange because such people could have gone abroad earn dollars, but they are going to be working in Nigeria and contributing into Nigerian economy, adding “that is what NIMASA is created to do and that is what we are doing”.