2023 will herald greater success for Nigeria—Orji Kalu

By Ikenna UwadilekeThe Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be steadfast, optimistic, patriotic and peace-loving.

Kalu in his New Year message on Saturday in Abuja, said that 2023 would herald greater success and applauded Nigerians for their commitment to the growth and development of the country.

While appealing to politicians to live up to expectations, he promised to sustain his robust legislative agenda in Abia North Senatorial district.

According to him, public office should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people and it is imperative to make the welfare of the people a top priority in the policy thrust of government at all levels.

“I felicitate with Nigerians at home and abroad as we celebrate new year.

“We must reflect on the previous year in a bid to forge ahead in the new year.

“As we usher in 2023, the acts of forgiveness, togetherness, brotherhood and selflessness must be demonstrated in our daily activities.

“We must shun violence, divisive utterances and social vices in order to build a united and prosperous nation.

“The time is now for Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences to join hands in moving the country forward,” Kalu said.

Kalu wished Nigerians a fulfilling new year while urging politicians not to heat the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections. (NAN)