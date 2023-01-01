We created 268 new districts in Plateau – Lalong

By Martha Agas

The governor disclosed these in a state wide broadcast to mark the new year on Sunday in Jos.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has announced that his administration created 268 new districts, two new Chiefdoms and restored three Chiefdoms scrapped by the previous administration.

He said that the action was part of his administration`s commitment to social justice and inclusive governance.

“We have kept faith with the policy of giving every part of the state a sense of belonging.

“ This is in addition to installing new traditional rulers to replace those who had died and the stools were vacant.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise the Chiefdoms which are yet to conclude the process of filling vacant stools to do so without further delay, “ he said.

He said that his administration also initiated the process of considering the creation of new development areas, to bring governance closer to the grassroots, urging stakeholders and Plateau people to support the process for its success.



Lalong said that he had approved the process for the reinstatement of 32 mission schools which were previously taken over by the state government to their original owners in February.

“Following the long agitation for the return of schools established by voluntary associations, particularly those run by Christian and Muslim religious organisations, the rescue administration, which is a listening one, has decided to grant these desires.

“Consequently, I have approved the process for the return of 32 mission schools in Plateau State earlier taken over by the government, to their original owners in the first phase of this programme which will commence this February.

“I have directed the Secretary to the Government to put in place a Technical Committee to ensure the successful transfer of these schools with immediate effect,“ he said.

He urged eligible Plateau people to exercise their constitutional rights of fully participating in all electoral processes to vote visionary leaders, adding that they should conduct themelves peacefully to ensure a smooth transition in the general polls.(NAN)