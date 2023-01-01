2023: Atiku to reopen Nigeria’s borders- Tambuwal

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would reopen the nation’s borders, if elected at the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council made the assertion at the PDP campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has better plans for the country.

“These include reopening of the nation’s borders, addressing challenges of insecurity and the provision of basic necessities of life for Nigerians,” he said.

The governor added that his administration in the state had a lot of sympathy for the people of Illela being among the worst hit areas by banditry attacks.

“However, in spite of challenges of insecurity, economic recess and the negative impact of COVID-19, we have executed several projects under healthcare, education, water supply and social interventions, among others,” he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, the DG, Sokoto Campaign Management Council, asked the people of the area to elect continuity in governance by casting their votes to PDP.

Malam Sa’idu Umar, the PDP governorship candidate pledged that the International market project at Illela wpuld receive the attention it deserved from his administration, if elected.

Also at Kware LGA, Umar said he owed special attention to the people of the state in general.

He promised to sustain the legacies of Tambuwal and initiate more developmental project, if elected.

On his part, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, the Sokoto North Senatorial candidate of PDP and incumbent Deputy Governor attested to the current administration’s successes in the state.

He urged the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture by voting for PDP, adding that many developmental projects were planned for Kware LGA in the 2023 budget. (NAN)