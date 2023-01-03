2023: S’West forum hosts leading presidential candidates in Ibadan Jan. 17

By Akeem Abas

In a bid to find common grounds for the region’s security and socio-economic development, South-West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF) has invited leading presidential candidates to a parley in Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement issued by SWDSF’s Spokesperson, Alhaji Olalekan Ajia, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SWDSF is representing more than 30 grassroots south-west interest groups and associations across party lines as well as religious and ethnic affiliations.

SWDSF includes: Yoruba World Centre, ODUACCIMA, Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America, Professional Women’s Group, Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation and Majeobaje.

Others are: Oranmiyan Hunters Association, Farmers Groups, Town Development Unions, the academia, Chambers of Commerce and Diaspora associations.

NAN also reports that the parley aims to promote the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), a non-partisan blueprint prepared jointly by the six south-west states, for the region’s security and socio-economic development.

The forum said that the parley was aimed at championing the development plans of the south-west people and find common grounds among the presidential manifestoes.

It listed the presidential candidates invited for the parley as Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Kolawole Abiola (PRP), Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) and Adewole Adebayo (SDP).

SWDSF said that the parley would also increase voters’ understanding and turnout in the south-west during the 2023 general elections.

According to it, the south-west has received little or no strategic consideration in the manifestoes of the various presidential candidates.

The forum said that the historical trajectory of the zone as the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria had strategic political importance for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

It said that south-west region had huge potential in driving national growth and development.

“Beyond party affiliations, religious and ethnic disparities, the over 50 million people of the south-west of Nigeria need to hear directly from the presidential candidates.

“The need to know how they will work with the Yoruba people and indeed all Nigerians living in the south-west, to address issues of insecurity and worsening quality of life in the zone,” it said.

The forum said that the parley with the leading presidential candidates would hold at Jogor Centre between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

It said that the forum would be represented at the discussions by its Chairman, Mr Alao Adedayo and Secretary, Rev. Muyiwa Bamgbose.

Others are: Sir Gbenga Adebusuyi, Chief Deji Osibogun, Prince Kayode Adeyemi, Sen. Tokunbo Ogunbajo, Chief Akintayo Akin-Deko, Dr Yemi Adegoke, Mr Ayo Oyerinde and Mr Femi Oniyide. (NAN)