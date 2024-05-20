Iranian President Raisi dies after helicopter crash – Reports

All nine people on board of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter which crashed in the country’s North-West have died, the media reported.

Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian are among the nine dead, according to the report.

On Monday morning, local media published images taken by a drone showing debris from what appears to be a completely destroyed aircraft on a steep slope in the middle of the forest.

Raisi and Amirabdollahian were travelling back from a meeting with the president of neighbouring Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, when their aircraft disappeared from radar on Sunday afternoon. (dpa/NAN)