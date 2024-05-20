NDLEA operations not restricted to roadblocks- FCT commander

The FCT Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says its anti drugs operations are not limited to roadblocks only as they extends to all parts of the territory.

The NDLEA FCT Commander, Malam Kabir Tsakuwa said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said the command had seized large quantities of drugs, particularly cannabis sativa(Indian Hemp) coming from other parts of the country, specifically the South.

This, he said, made the command to strengthen and fortify the checkpoints and motorised patrols to ensure that movement of drugs into FCT and beyond were checked through swift interceptions.

“Roadblocks especially the one along Abaji- Kwali-Gwagwalada Road, Jere- Bwari-Abuja Road and Mararaba-Nyanya – Abuja Road are major routes that connect many southern part of the country to the FCT.

“These are where large consignments of seizures are usually made. Again, FCT is a transit to many states of the North which therefore, makes it vulnerable. As the saying goes that prevention is better than cure.

“Our experience overtime has revealed that it is usually easier to intercept large quantity of drugs at the interdiction point than within the FCT as it shows in most of our operations.

“While the drug barons are changing their strategies, it is equally very difficult to locate the drugs once they find their way into the city, “he said.

The NDLEA commander said the command had also been up-and-doing in busting and clamping down on drug joints within the FCT, through coordinated efforts across different operational fronts.

He said the command had arrested a notorious and wanted drug baron by name, Ibrahim Momodu alias “Ibrahim Bendel” in 2023.

“He was arrested in 2014 and was convicted and sentenced in 2015 to seven years and six months imprisonment.

“However, in 2016 before completion of his sentence, he escaped from Kuje Correctional Prison Services, Abuja.

“Meanwhile, in November 2022, one Richard Forson was arrested for the storage of Cannabis Sativa(Indian hemp) which weighed over 1000 kilogrammes.

“He alleged that he was storing the substance for the defendant/convict, Mr Ibrahim Momodu (AKA Ibrahim Bendel) who was at large at that time,” he said.

Tsakuwa added: “The aforementioned, Richard Forson was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

“Consequently, in November 2023, the defendant was re-arrested for possession of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp) and Diazepam by our men.

“He is now facing his charges before the court while he is presently at the Kuje correctional facility to complete his seven years jail term.”

He said the command had continuously carried out general raids in all the drug black spots within the territory in a renewed efforts to get rid of drug dealers.

He said that the strategy was necessary to ensure the FCT was rid of drug activities to the barest possible level.

He appreciated the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike for his continuous support to the command.(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo