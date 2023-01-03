Lawmaker offers free medical services to 250 people in Nasarawa

By Awayi Kuje

Alhaji Abdullahi Angibi, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (APC-Lafia Central Constituency) has provided free medical services to 250 people of his constituency.

Angibi made this known on Tuesday during the medical outreach in the Agyaragu community of his constituency.

The services ranged from screening of hepatitis B and C, malaria, blood pressure and other medical services.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, said that the gesture was to improve the health status of his constituents.

Angibi, who spoke through Chairman, Agyaragu Medical Forum, Mr Namo David, said he was committed to improving their health status.

“Today, we have rendered free medical services to over 250 people in our constituency. This is to improve the health status of our people and for the overall development of the constituency, “he said.

Angibi urged the people to sustain their support for him to succeed beyond 2023, even as he promised quality representation at the state legislature, if re-elected.

Responding, Mrs Elizabeth Sabo, Mr Zakari Musa and Mr Usman Audu, among other beneficiaries, who spoke appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

They assured him of their loyalty and support to enable him to succeed. (NAN)