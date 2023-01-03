Ooni donates borehole to Ogun community

By Yetunde Fatungase

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, through his non-governmental organisation (NGO), “Hope Alive Initiative”, has donated a borehole to Ago-Iwoye community in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation, under the theme: “Free Water For All” was part of the many projects undertaken by the NGO.’

Speaking at the event, Deputy Convener of the NGO and Ooni’s wife, Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, said that the gesture was borne out of her passion to serve humanity and give back to her community.

According to her, the borehole projects have been going on in Ogun, with the latest being the fourth.

She thanked her husband for the support, adding that more projects would be carried out by the NGO in other communities around the country.

“I must give kudos to the man who had the vision and who can pinpoint what my passion is, which is to bless humanity and I’m grateful to him for connecting me back to my source.

“All the credit goes to Ooni Adeyeye, because the only way I can succeed as the deputy convener is when the chief convener himself gives me the free hand to operate.

“This is not the first borehole project; we’re doing same in the state capital (Abeokuta); it’s about the fourth and we’re just beginning,” she said.

Ebunawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdulrasaq Adenugba, in his response, commended the Olori for the gesture, saying that regardless of the fact that she’s their daughter, it was a commendable gesture.

He also thanked the Ooni for giving her the platform to give back to her community.

“She is my daughter and what she has come to donate to us and the community at large is highly appreciated.

“The community appreciates her and as Omo Oba (princess) and Olori Oba (queen), she must definitely do more,” the royal father said.

In his remarks, a former Deputy Governor of Ogun, Prince Segun Adesegun, also commended the Olori for the gesture, saying that it was a good stance coming from their family.

Adesegun noted that the gesture was borne out of her love for God and the people.

“If you don’t love God, you can’t love man, and what she’s doing is to demonstrate of the grace of God on her and the family.

“It is also a demonstration of God’s grace for keeping her in a position to uplift others and make life better for others who are in need,” he said.

The Iyalaje-General of Ago-iwoye, Alhaja Selimot Ogunjobi, expressed appreciation for the gesture, promising judicious use of the facility. (NAN)