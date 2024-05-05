Special Envoy, Babagana Kingibe, speaks on Presidential Elections in Chad

Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Nigeria’s Special Envoy to to Tchad of the Summit of the Heads of State and Governments of the Lake Chad Basin

By Danlami Nmodu

Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Nigeria’s Special Envoy to to Tchad of the Summit of the Heads of State and Governments of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), has hailed the “great patriotism, mutual tolerance, and the necessary spirit of compromise” by the people and the Chadian authorities ahead of the presidential elections.

Kingibe made this remark in his statement on the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for May 6, 2024.

The Special envoy also called on the people ensure tolerance and maintain peace after the elections.He urged them to channel any complaints afterwards through peace constituted authorities

Kingibe said , “On the eve of the historic Presidential election in Tchad, I congratulate the Transitional Authorities in Chad, the Chadian people and all friends of Chad for the journey so far towards the return of the country to a democratic constitutional order through peaceful elections.

“As the Special Envoy to Tchad of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), and, as mandated by the Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the LCBC, I and my team have, since May 2021, closely followed and accompanied the Tchadian people and the Government in their Transition process.

“Throughout this journey, the Chadian people and the Transitional Authorities exhibited great patriotism, mutual tolerance, and the necessary spirit of compromise in order to change the Tchadian narratives and now commit to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous democratic country.

“The Transition process had not been easy or without often heated contentions. However, the Tchadians confronted all the challenges, weathered all the political and security storms and are now on the cusp of the final lap.

Kingibe added, “Therefore, I call on all the Presidential candidates, the Political Parties and leaders, and the general public to maintain the relative peace and good order demonstrated during the campaigns, continue to remain calm, and after the voting, patiently await the announcement of the outcome of the elections by the ANGE, the body legally authorized to announce the results.

“I further urge that any challenges, complaints or grievances that may arise are taken up peacefully for settlement through the constituted electoral guidelines and laws, or if necessary, the judicial processes. The alternative is to risk the tremendous progress and the fruits of the great sacrifices already made by all parties.

“I wish to reassure of the continued support to Tchad of the Leaders of the Lake Tchad Basin Commission as they look forward to the peaceful inauguration of a new democratic constitutional order in the country.”