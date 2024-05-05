Daily Nigerian Reporter Bags NUJ Best Investigative Reporter Prize

Umar Audu, a journalist with Daily Nigerian, has been awarded the Anyim Ude Prize with a sum of one million Naira as the Best Investigative Reporter of the Year by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ)

The recognition was one of the award categories organised by the NUJ to commemorate the world Press Freedom Day. goes with a sum of one million Naira prize

According to NUJ President, Dr. Chris Isiguzo MFR, the award is instituted to honor and reward a reporter who has done the best investigative reporting in the year under review. The story must have a significant positive national and international impact, leading to system improvements and enhancing the citizens’ quality of life.

Umar was recognized for his exposé on a booming certificate racketeering syndicate that sells substandard degree certificates from universities in Cotonou, Benin Republic to willing buyers. The in-depth report by the Daily Nigerian reporter triggered swift reactions from Nigerian authorities, resulting in the suspension of accreditation for degree certificates from Benin and Togo, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) introducing mandatory use of the National Identity Number (NIN) for registration and mobilization.

Additionally, the scandal led to probes by anti-corruption and security agencies, and the National Universities Commission (NUC) blacklisted fake degree-awarding institutions.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris Malagi commended the NUJ for organising the Press Freedom Awards for celebrating important principles of Press freedom, defend the media and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Minister added that President Tinubu would continue to accord special recognision to the media as partners in progress.

Speaking on the award, the publisher of DAILY NIGERIAN, Jaafar Jaafar, said the NUJ award exhibits the newspaper’s hardwork, dedication and commitment to investigative journalism.

He added that the reporter’s commitment, ability to unravel the truth and ethical conduct have brought numerous accolades to the newspaper.

“We are really happy and humbled by this prestigious award. It will inspire us to do more for the progress of our dear country,” Mr Jaafar said.

Other categories of awards presented at the event included Torch Bearers of Press Freedom, Defender of Press Freedom, Life Achievement Award, and Good Governance.

Some of the award winners from the media included the Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON) Jibrin Baba Ndace, that of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos and veteran Journalist Otunba Gbenga Onayiga.

Others are Edwin Philips of Breezer FM, Pauline Kuje Vans of NTA, Tayo Ikujunni of NAN and Mustapha Batsari of Voice of America.

Other included Gabriel Idibis of Daybreak, Adekola Bamgbala, a photographer, Abdullah el-Kurebe, Mohammed Haruna Salis of WikkiTimes.

By PRNigeria