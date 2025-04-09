FG committed to reposition textile industry

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to repositioning the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) industry for sustainable growth.

By Vivian Emoni

Sen. John Owan Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, said this at a Stakeholder’s Meeting on “Revitalising Nigeria’s Cotton, Textile and Garment Industry’’, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The theme of the meeting was tagged “Co-Creating Solutions to Grow CTG Industry in Nigeria’’.

Enoh said the objective of the meeting was to finalise the review of the policy document for the full revitalisation of the sector.

He added that the meeting was also aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and development of the industry in line with global best practices.

“As we seek to revive and reposition the sector, the ministry is fully committed to building a strong policy and institutional framework that reflects today’s realities and tomorrow’s possibilities.

“Your participation will support transparency, amplify stakeholder voices, and contribute to the development of this vital sector.

“But this cannot and should not be done in isolation.

“Your presence here is a powerful reminder that sustainable solutions are best shaped by those who live the challenges, those who drive the innovations and those who carry the vision.

“We appreciate your usual support and cooperation,’’ he said.

Enoh said that the meeting has been convened not just to consult, but to listen, collaborate and co-create.

“I really appreciate your time, your voice, and your willingness to contribute meaningfully to this process.

“Together we can weave a new narrative for the CTG industry, one of reliance, resilience, competitiveness, and shared prosperity,’’ he said.

The minister said that the Industrial Revolution Work Group has been inaugurated, adding that one of the key objectives was to revitalise moribund industries.

He said that the ministry was working hard to revive moribund industries and ensure they thrive.

Enoh also encouraged Nigerians to embrace locally made goods, adding that it would help to realise the nation’s potential.

Similarly, Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said that the revitalisation and repositioning of the sector have immense potential for the nation’s economic growth, job creation, and overall industrial development.

Rimi said the industry was a vibrant cornerstone of the economy, adding that it provides livelihoods for millions of families and contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He called for strong collaboration with relevant stakeholders to unlock the immense potential and achieve the goals and objectives of the industry.

Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi, who represented the Garment and Accessories Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (GAMAN), said that garment was the demand engine of the CTG value chain.

Ogunlesi said that the industry was the immediate channel for the creation of jobs, earning foreign exchange and giving national visibility on Made-in-Nigeria products.

Also, Mr Hamma Kwajaffa, Director-General, Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association, said that the meeting would promote the industry`s potential and help to address challenges being faced by the industry.

Kwajaffa said that the association provides resources and training for textile and textile-related manufacturers, on manufacturing and human resources matters. (NAN)