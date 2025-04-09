Academy honours old boy for emerging best-graduating student at UNIZIK

Shalom Academy, a private primary and secondary school in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has honoured one of its old student who emerged as overall graduating student with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) 4.50.

Mr. Egwu Chika Onyeze who is the product of Shalom Academy was announced as the overall best-graduating student of UNIZIK at the university’s recently concluded 19th convocation ceremony, for his outstanding brilliance both in academics, character and learning.

Onyeze graduated from Department of Computer Engineering of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) recently.

In a brief ceremony in Nsukka on Tuesday organised by the school, the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the academy Dr. Wilfred Onu said that the school is overwhelmed with joy to identify with her students who excel in academics at UNIZIK.

“We are delighted to honour our ex-student Mr. Egwu Chika Onyeze for an outstanding academic performance at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“We are overwhelmed with joy that the overall best-graduating student with CGPA 4.50 UNIZIK from the Department of Computer Engineering, 2023/2024 academic session was a former student of this academy,” he said.

Dr. Onu noted that Shalom Academy has been excelling in national and international competitions, adding that Onyeze’s recent academic success at UNIZIK is a testament of the constant academic successes recorded by the academy.

“Our students and former students have been making the school proud nationally and internationally by excelling in academics and other competitions.”

Dr. Onu said further that the journey of Mr Egwu started from Shalom Primary to Secondary with excellent academic performance both in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) exams to the present academic record of being overall best-graduating student of a federal institution of repute among over 8,000 graduating students.

In an interactive session with the staff and students of the school, Onyeze expressed joy for the honour and celebrating him by his Alma matter as the overall best-graduating student of UNIZIK, saying that Shalom moulded and nurtured him morally for greater height in society.

This was even as he urged the students of the academy to shun all forms of social vices and remain focused on their studies to earn good academic records not just for themselves but for the school and the nation at large,

According to him dedication and hard work remain the bedrock and key for achieving academic excellence.

“I advise students of the academy to concentrate on their studies and shun all forms of exam malpractice and bad behaviours.

“The secret of academic excellence is focus and dedication to your studies,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the young Egwu was accompanied to the event by his father Barr. Onyeze,.

The father in a remark noted that he would forever remain grateful to Shallom Academy for the quality knowledge and fear of God the school impacted on his son.

He urged both Federal and state governments to always give special attention to education in order to move the country to a greater height.

Highlights of the occasion was the interactive session where senior students in Shalom Academy asked questions to the UNIZIK best graduating students on how to achieve academic excellence