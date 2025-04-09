Touray tasks ECOWAS media excellence award jury on thorough job

ECOWAS President, Dr Omar Touray, has urged members of the jury, who are assessing various entries submitted by journalists for ECOWAS’ 50th Anniversary Media Excellence Award

By Mark Longyen

ECOWAS President, Dr Omar Touray, has urged members of the jury, who are assessing various entries submitted by journalists for ECOWAS’ 50th Anniversary Media Excellence Award to do a thorough job.

Touray gave the charge at the opening ceremony and commencement of deliberations of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025 Jury Deliberation Meeting, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event with the theme: “50 Years of ECOWAS – Honouring the Voices That Tell Our Story,” is the maiden edition of the awards.

He reminded the members that their inclusion in the jury was a testament to their dedication, expertise, and commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism in the subregion.

Represented by Mr Mambureh Njie, his Special Advisor on Economic Affairs, Touray said the awards were not mere accolades but part of a legacy, which ECOWAS was building for the next 50 years in West Africa.

“As you undertake this responsibility, I encourage you to uphold the highest standards of evaluation guided by the principles of objectivity, impartiality and let merit lead the way.

“You should painstakingly assess and approach each entry with fairness, consistency and regional perspective to honour contributions that uphold ECOWAS’ shared values.

“Ethical responsibilities reward journalism rooted in truth and integrity. Excellence in craft recognises storytelling that informs, inspires and transforms,” he said.

Touray noted that over the last 50 years, the media had been a strong partner and pillar in ECOWAS’ journey toward promoting democracy, good governance, peace, security, and regional integration.

He said that as ECOWAS marked 50 years of existence, it was only proper to recognise and celebrate journalists who reported its challenges, championed its successes, and gave it a voice.

“The ECOWAS Media Excellence Award, launched as part of our golden jubilee celebration, is more than a recognition of journalistic achievement.

“It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to fostering a free, dynamic, and responsible media landscape, which promotes regional integration, democratic governance.

“One which promotes a free, dynamic, and responsible media landscape and celebrate those who report with integrity, accuracy, and courage,” he said.

Speaking earlier on behalf of other members, Mr Abdoulie Gassama, the chairman of the jury, promised to approach the task before them with diligence, impartiality, and deep respect for the work.

Gassama said that the responsibility of being tasked with recognising and celebrating journalists who demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity, and commitment to their craft was very significant.

“We all dedicated our careers to holding the highest standards of journalistic integrity, creativity, creative excellence, and impactful storytelling.

“The submissions we are about to review represent the best of media industry. They showcase the power of media to inform, inspire, and challenge.

“They demonstrate the dedication of journalists, producers, and content creators to bring important stories to the light, to foster dialogue, and to uphold power to account,” he said.

Gassama said that the core principles that would guide the jury’s assessment of the entries for the awards would be impact, integrity, innovation, accuracy, fairness, ethics and craftsmanship conduct.

Mr Joel Ahofodji, ECOWAS spokesman, in an opening remark, explained that the jury was responsible for examining, assessing, and selecting the best submissions in each category: television, radio, print, online, and photography.

He said that the jury would also ensure that selection process was fair, transparent, free of any conflict of interest, respect the confidentiality of the deliberations and suggest the modalities for future regulations of the award.

NAN reports that the jury comprises Gassama from Gambia as chairman alongside Paul Douakoutche from Benin; Ms Filomena Silva from Cape Verde; and Mr Bamba Mafoumgbe from Ivory Coast as members.

Other members are Dr Ibrahim Awal from Ghana; Mrs Yemi Kolapo from Nigeria; Dr Adrienne Diop, a former spokesperson of the ECOWAS Commission.(NAN)