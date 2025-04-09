Rivers govt. appoints new members of Civil Service, LG commissions

By Precious Akutamadu



The Sole Administrator of Rivers, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) has approved the appointment of members of the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission.

Prof. Ibibia Worika, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced the appointments in a press statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday and said that the appointments took effect from April 7, 2025

Dr Livinus Bariki is appointed as the Chairman of Civil Service Commission while Mr Lot Peter Egopija, Mrs Maeve Ere Bestman, Mrs Joy Obiaju, and Mrs Charity Lloyd Harry are appointed as memebers.

On the Local Government Service Commission appointments, Mr Israel Amadi is the Chairman, while Mr Linus Nwandem, Mrs Christabel George Didia, and Dr Tonye Willie Pepple, are members.

Other members are Mr Richard Ewoh, Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ofik (Rtd), and Dr Sammy Apiafi.(NAN)