Man, 41, in court for allegedly stealing  domestic birds

The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 41-year-old man, Akinlabi Taiwo, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful possession of domestic birds.

By Funmilayo Okunade



The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and unlawful possession.

The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant and one other at large committed the offences on April 7 at about 7.00 a.m. at Irona area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole five domestic birds (chickens) valued at N100,000, belonging to one Mr Timothy Funmilayo.

Adeniyi also alleged that the defendant was unlawfully in possession of domestic birds, which were believed to be stolen.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 302 and 345 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Adedayo Awe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Dolamu Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 17 for hearing.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)