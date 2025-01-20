Reps invite Indorama MD, threaten arrest

The House of Representatives committee on Public Petitions has threatened to order the immediate arrest of the Managing Director of Indorama Eleme Petrochemical limited, Rivers state if he fails to appear before the committee Wednesday to answer queries raised in a petition against the company by Nsisan-Obari royal palace Alesa council of chiefs.

The council alleged that Indorama has wilfully violated the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which poses a serious threat to the peace of the Niger Delta region. It warned of the brewing of malcontent and restiveness in the region.

Issuing the order, the Chairman of the Committee, Mike Etaba relied on a motion passed by his colleagues which seriously frowned at the non appearance of the company despite several invitations. He directed that the Inspector General of Police be notified to bring the managing director of the company to Abuja should he fail to appear in the next hearing.

” We cannot tolerate corporate organisations becoming lawless in their domains without a care for Nigerians. The impunity must stop. If the MD is not here on his own at the next sitting, then the IG will bring him subsequently, enough is enough “

The hearing resumes on Wednesday.