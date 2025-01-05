Ondo SSG’s death painful, shocking, says Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of the Secretary to Ondo State Government, Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, as “painful and shocking”.

By David Adeoye

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Ibadan by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Makinde, while expressing his condolences to Ondo State Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on the demise of the SSG, encouraged him and the family of the deceased to be strong and courageous.

He equally condoled with the Oluwatuyi family and the people of the state, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“This death is shocking and painful, but we can only submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life,” Makinde stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluwatuyi was involved in a ghastly car accident on Dec 15, 2024 on Akure – Ibadan road and was subsequently hospitalised.

He finally passed away on Saturday.(NAN)