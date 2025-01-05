NAF seeks veterans’ support to enhance national security

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has called for closer working relations and cooperation with its veterans to address security challenges bedevilling the country.

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said this during a meeting with veterans as part of the NAF Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA), on Saturday in Bauchi.

Represented by Air Vice Marshal Edward Grabwet, Director, Coordination and Cooperation Civil Military Relations, Abubakar highlighted the significance of veterans as a repository of knowledge and experience.

He underscored the importance of tapping into the knowledge and experiences of its veterans to enhance peace and security in the country.

Abubakar urged the veterans to share their input towards addressing the country’s challenges and fostering a sense of unity within the NAF.

“Veterans are important assets to the service, and we recognise the wealth of knowledge and experience they possess, We need your inputs on how to address the challenges facing our country and how to bring us back together as a family.” he said.

The CAS reaffirmed commitment to upholding peace and security in Nigeria, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the service has invested in platforms and infrastructure to aid operations and eliminate criminal elements in the country, adding that it was working to ensure safety and security of all citizens.

Also speaking, AVM Enebong Effiong, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, encouraged veterans to provide their expertise towards improving NAF services.

He urged the veterans to share their insights towards improving NAF services, adding that, “your experience and knowledge are invaluable to us”.

Highlights of the event included lecture sessions, health talks and discussions on work-life balance as well as Central Bank’s (CBN) development intervention programmes. (NAN)