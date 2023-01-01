New Year: El-Rufai thanks Kaduna people, approves release of 11 convicts

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the release of 11 convicts, in exercise of the prerogative of mercy powers conferred by Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House noted that the governor who acted on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, released the convicts on New Year day.

The statement added that it is customary to extend a gesture of compassion on New Year day, by granting pardon to deserving prisoners within the jurisdiction of Kaduna state.

The Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy had earlier recommended the grant of amnesty and for the immediate release of Musa John, Yakubu Abdullahi and Habu Usman.

Other convicts that were released include Shamsu Usman, Abdullahi Abdulmumuni, and Mahadi Abdullahi as well as Futune Mabuke, Abdullahi Lawal,Sunday Iliya , Mohammed Anas and Kayode Gabriel Adenji.

The statement noted that ‘’ Kaduna State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy based its recommendations on convicts serving sentences of three years or more who have six months or fewer to serve, long term prisoners who have served ten years or more of their sentence with good conduct, and convicts suffering from ill health likely to terminate in death. The committee also considered private submissions for clemency made to the governor. ‘’

Earlier, Governor El Rufai had thanked the people of Kaduna State for the opportunity to serve them, and for their understanding and support over the years.

The governor who spoke at the Kaduna 2023 countdown celebrations that was organised by Kaduna Capital Territory Authority(KCTA), ‘’ wished the people a happy new year and appealed for optimism despite tough times.’’

El Rufai also asked them for continued commitment to peace and prosperity, hoping that ‘’ the hard work done since 2015 to make the state better and improve lives will continue with the next government.’’

He told the teeming crowd at the remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square that the 2023 countdown will be his last as governor of Kaduna state and seized the opportunity to say goodbye.