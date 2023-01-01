New Year: PDP Rep candidate want voters to collect PVCs

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in Kwara, has congratulated Nigerians on the successful transition to 2023, urging the electorate to collect their PVCs.

Ajia, who is seeking to represent Asa/Ilorin West at the National Assembly, also Nigerians to participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call on Sunday in a statement expressing special greetings to families, friends and every Nigerian that is fortunate to witness the New Year.

“As we enter the New Year, let us continue working to rebuild our economy, secure our country as well as protecting Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

The PDP legislative candidate advised Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to rescue the country from bad governance through participatory elections.

“There is no gainsaying that the citizens deserve more than what they are currently getting from the government,” he said.

He noted that 2022 was a survival year for every Nigerian due to several challenges confronting the nation.

Ajia underscored the need to come together to overcome the present challenges facing the nation.

He recommitted ‎to continue to strive for the well-being of people and most importantly his constituents in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas.

He however urged Nigerians to support the PDP in her efforts to salvage and reposition the country on the path of growth and development.

He commended Nigerians’ patriotism and perseverance inspite several challenges facing them, saying “It can only get better with time and prayers”.

He prayed year 2023 to be prosperous for Nigerians, while expressing confidence that new year will present hope and possibilities by ushering in government that citizens can be proud of. (NAN)