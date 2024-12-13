NAN bags FRSC’s management award

The Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC) has honoured the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with a ‘Management award’ for effective media partnership in information

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC) has honoured the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with a ‘Management award’ for effective media partnership in information dissemination.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Sen. George Akume, presented the award to NAN during the 2024 end of the year award and dinner night organised by the FRSC on Thursday in Abuja.

Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr Maurice Mbaeri, commended NAN for projecting the good image of the FRSC.

He, however, reaffirmed the Federal Government unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of Nigerian roads, with significant investments in infrastructure development, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

He said “the government has made substantial progress in reducing road crashes and protecting the lives of citizens, in line with its overarching goal of ensuring public safety and well-being.

Akume noted that the Minister of Works had been working tirelessly to ensure that roads were in good condition.

He also acknowledged that the FRSC Corps Marshal and his team have been working assiduously to reduce unacceptable driving practices and promoting a culture of road safety among Nigerians.

“The FRSC has also introduced digital innovations, including the digitisation of road accident tracking, aimed at enhancing the Corps’ response time and effectiveness in managing road crashes.

“Furthermore, the Corps has developed a portal for monitoring accident cases in real-time, enabling swift intervention and minimising the risk of fatalities.

“In addition to these measures, the government has taken steps to improve road lighting, with most roads now illuminated to ensure safe driving at night.

“This initiative, coupled with the FRSC’s enhanced enforcement and public education campaigns, is expected to significantly reduce the incidence of road crashes and promote a safer motoring environment,” he said.

The SGF emphasised that the government remained committed to providing the FRSC with modern techniques and resources for monitoring and managing road safety.

This, he said, would be in order to ensure that Nigerian roads remain safe and secure for all users.

In his remarks, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said that the award given was in recognition of many outstanding contributions of the media to the growth of FRSC.

Mohammed commended the NAN for projecting the activities of the FRSC in Nigeria over the years.

He, however, emphasised the crucial role of the media in national development, stating that their impact was immeasurable.

He said that the award recognised NAN’s efforts in educating, informing, and sensitising the public on road safety ethics through its timely and accurate reporting.

“I want to say thank you to NAN. You have been accommodating us and we really appreciate it,” he said.

Mohammed, however, commended the staff of the Corps and stakeholders for their tireless efforts in making Nigerian roads safer.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support, particularly in approving funds for the Corps’ patrol operations and transfer allowances.

He emphasised that the President’s support had been instrumental in enabling the FRSC to effectively discharge its mandate.

The Corps Marshal also acknowledged the dedication and selfless service of FRSC staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure free flow of traffic and reduce road crashes.

He described them as the backbone of the Corps, saying their commitment to duty had been exemplary.

Mohammed reiterated the Corps’ commitment to partnering with relevant agencies to reduce road traffic crashes, in line with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety.

“FRSC values its relationships with stakeholders and will continue to foster collaboration and cooperation to achieve its goals,”he said.

The Corps Marshal also used the opportunity to wish FRSC staff and their families a happy Christmas and New Year.

He assured them that the Corps would continue to prioritise their welfare and provide them with the necessary support to excel in their duties.

Highlight of the event were presentation of awards to other media houses such as Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Punch newspaper, AriseTV, Channels, TVC among others.

Also, outstanding staff of FRSC at the event were also awarded with various recognitions, group photographs among others.(NAN)