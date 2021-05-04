Gov. Abubakar Bagudu has expressed gratitude that the State -NNPC Cassava-based Ethanol production has blossomed successfully.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ethanol is a biofuel processed from starchy crops like Maize and Cassava and can be used as biofuel mainly in Brazil and the United States.

Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum, expressed his happiness when he inspected the cassava farm located in Tungar Liya’u village, on the Jega-Maiyama road in Maiyama Local Government.

”The farm is part of the Kebbi-NNPC Biofuel Programme, just as it has been happily observed that, the NNPC state’s Cassava Cultivation has steadily been increasing .

” Among others, it is a cassava based Ethanol Production Production Programme and a Sugacane Production Programme,” he said.

He recalled that, he had penultimate week , met with the NNPC and the two parties had agreed to renew their Memorandum Of Understanding ( MOU).

Bagudu said :” We are going to go beyond what we initially intended, to fully realize the project. Equally, what I saw today is a testament to the blessings that God granted Kebbi .

” Everywhere, there are opportunities to be pursued and we are thankful to the Almighty Allah.”

Bagudu commended all those who helped in demonstrating the ability of Kebbi state to grow cassava.

” I must give kudos to our Project Team and the Development Finance Team of the CBN, the Local Governments Chairmen and the Communities.

NAN reports that the NNPC on July 23, 2020 said it has cultivated 2,675 hectares of cassava plantations for the processing of bioethanol in Kebbi.

In 2017, NNPC signed an MoU with Kebbi to cultivate 20,000 hectares of cassava and sugarcane in the Kanya district of Zuru emirate of Kebbi for biofuel production. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

