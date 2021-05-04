Anambra election: Sen. Victor Umeh backs Soludo’s governorship aspiration

Sen.Victor Umeh, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has given his backing to governorship aspiration of Prof Charles Soludo, former , (CBN), governor.

Umeh said that Soludo as an experienced expert, had a lot to offer going by his remarkable contributions in rebuilding Nigeria economy.

He made the disclosure in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka.

According to the senator, Prof Soludo stands as the best candidate for the elective post.

Umeh a former Senator for Anambra Central Senatorial District, described the aspirations of Soludo as apt as Anambra needed  a leader that would consolidate on the success of APGA in the state.

He said that Soludo, as an experienced expert in the economy sector, would deploy a magical wand that would place Anambra above of the country.

“Anambra, as a state, is not a test running centre, candidate with grand knowledge like Soludo is what we desire; yes Anambra has quality men but for , Soludo has a different Solution,” he said.

Umeh urged electorates and party faithful to be focused and elect best hand for the governorship seat for the party and work as a team to achieve greater success.

“We need to be more united and form a common front for the interest of the party, the state and Igbo extraction in general; Anambra is heart beat of activities in Igbo land,” he said.

Umeh described the test run of flights the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger , Umueri, as  the seal of Governor ’s great achievements.

“Anambra needs a man with capacity to consolidate and take to greater heights,” he said.

He  said that APGA is the only identity platform for  Igbo  to use to negotiate for stronger national presence and pleaded that the chance must not be a miss. (NAN)

