I “ll lead diaspora to win Edo, Ondo elections – APC UK chairmanship aspirant

Mr Femi Durodola, an APC UK chairmanship aspirant, says he will use his office, if elected ,to ensure the success of the party in the forthcoming Ondo and Edo governorship elections and all future elections in the country.

Durodola made the promise in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo governorship election will hold on Sept. 21, while that of Ondo comes up on Nov. 16.

Durodola said the achievements recorded so far in the party were monumental , promising to rally support for the candidates of the party in Ondo and Edo states ,if elected.

The chairmanship candidate called for unity ahead of the two governorship elections in order to repeat the victory recorded by the party in the 2023 presidential election .

Durodola, the Agoro of Okakaland, also pledged to work with members of the chapter to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu in advancing the party’s mission and engaging its members in the UK.

“I believe the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda holds the key to Nigeria’s sustainable growth.

“I also believe very much in the unity of purpose towards actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of our people in the United Kingdom.

“I ,therefore ,urge everyone in the UK to support me on this mission while also showing support to the good work of our leaders in Abuja.”,he said.

While declaring his intention to run for the chairmanship of party at the forthcoming party congress in London , Durodola also promised never to let anyone down, if elected.

He disclosed that his priorities would be the unification of members, bolstering of love and unity, and ensuring continuity, among others.

He also promised to establish cohesion with the national leadership in Abuja.

During the declaration ,party members took turns to eulogise the leadership qualities of Durodola, a former Special Assistant on Transportation to former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, and spoke on why he should be elected the next chairman of the party in the UK.

Speaking, a party member,Mr Kolawole Seidu, said Durodola was a consistent and experienced politician .

Seidu described Durodola as an icon, who had the pedigree and foresight to take the party in the United Kingdom to the promised land.

Also speaking, Mr Don Anyam, described the coming of Durodola into the foray as tactical and the best thing to have ever happened to the party in the UK.

He emphasised building a strong party and establishing love in the party to ensure success in the coming Congress.

“We need to work together; we can achieve our goals if we work together; we have no enemies; all we want is a better party in the United Kingdom. I can assure you, the best man for the job is Femi Durodola,” Anyam said.

Also, Mr Andrew Taiwo, who led the South West regional block to the event,said the whole of the South West APC in the country had queued behind Durodola.

“As I am talking to you here, the whole of South West is behind him. We have weighed all options and have decided to give way for our best to give direction.

“APC UK needs direction; this can only be achieved with a leader who is strategic and versed. Durodola represents both”, he said.

Speaking , the APC UK Interim Committee Secretary, Mr J. K. Adebola, promised to work with Durodola to achieve his vision of a stronger APC in the United Kingdom.

“We have not come here as a surprise; rather, we have come here to collaborate with you. Hearing about your past has rekindled our hope.

“So we won’t leave any stone untouched to ensure your success in the forthcoming congress,” Adebola said.

NAN reports that Durodola has a B.Sc in Political and Administrative Studies, an M.Sc in Economics and Business Finance, and an MBA with a specialisation in Marketing Management. He also has an LLB in law from the University of Essex. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams