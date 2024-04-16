Your safety is our priority, DSS assures corps members

Mr Ahidjo Abraham, State Director, Department of State Services (DSS) Ondo State Command, says the command will always give priority to the safety of corps members in the state.

Abraham stated this when he hosted the new State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Samuel Pepple, in his Akure office on Tuesday.

He said the command and NYSC had several things in common and promised not only to sustain the relationship with the scheme but equally improve on it.

“The NYSC which was established in 1973 by the administration of retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon has its core mandate to promote unity among all Nigerians irrespective of backgrounds.

“I must say that the scheme has lived up to the billings since it was established over five decades ago.

“We are proud to be a very critical stakeholder with the scheme because our operations have assisted the NYSC in several ways, through our intelligence service,” he said.

He said the Service as a leading intelligence institution, has been working in synergy with other sister security agencies to ensure that there is peace in the country.

“Most of the citizens and residents of this great country don’t know the intricacies of our operations because intelligence gathering is not what you display on the streets or advertise in the media.

“We try all the time to ensure that peace reigns supreme in the land,” he said.

Abraham congratulated the state coordinator and wished him success.

Speaking, the state coordinator of NYSC thanked the command for not failing the scheme each time it called on it.

“Your command has been of tremendous importance and assistance to the NYSC and I want to plead with you to continue to give us best attention as you have always been doing.

“It will not speak well for me not to see you as I assumed office because no greater sacrifice is more than protection of corps members in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“I want to plead with you not to rest on your oars in your service to us. I am here to ask for your continuous support because my predecessor briefed me that this command has been of tremendous assistance to the scheme.

“Whenever we come to pester you for one assistance or the other, kindly endure us because your knowledge and intelligence are invaluable to us,” he said.

Pepple pleaded with the DSS chief to impress it upon his members of staff in all local government areas of the state to pay special attention to corps members’ lodges and other residential buildings.(NAN)

By Segun Giwa