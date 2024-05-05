Family of Late Ichie Chukwu Idam Chukwu unveils funeral program

The family of the late Ichie Chukwu Idam Chukwu, also known as C.I.C., has announced the burial plans for the legendary sage. According to a statement signed by the head of the family, Mr. Ikechukwu Chukwu Idam, Ichie Chukwu Idam Chukwu passed away on February 21st, 2024, at the age of 85, after a brief illness. He was born on November 29th, 1939, in Amasiri, Ekuma Ubaghala, Afikpo LGA, Ebonyi State.

The family has planned a series of events to honor his memory, including:

A Service of Songs at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, First Abuja Parish, on Thursday, May 30th, 2024, at 5 PM.

A Wake Keep at the family compound at Amaekuma on Friday, June 14th, 2024, at 5 PM, conducted by the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, St. James Parish, Amasiri.

A Lying-In-State at the family compound at Amaekuma on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, from 8 AM to 9:30 AM.

A Funeral Service at the Catholic Church Event Center, Amasiri, on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at 10 AM, conducted by the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, St. James Parish.

Interment at the family compound at 1 PM.

A Thanksgiving Service at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, St. James Parish, Amasiri, on Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

Ichie Chukwu Idam Chukwu retired from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as Deputy Director of Planning and Development in November 1999. He had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Civil Service, serving in various capacities, including as a teacher, vice principal, and principal in several schools. He is survived by six children, a stepson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews, inlaws, friends, and associates. He was a peaceful, selfless, and loving father to all, who will be deeply missed.”