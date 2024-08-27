Edo Election: Centre calls for adherence to ethical conduct

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA), has urged stakeholders to adhere to ethical conduct and respect for human rights during the Sept. 21 Edo governorship election .

Dr Gabriel Nwambu, Director-General, CCLCA, a coalition of INEC accredited observer organisations, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the coalition is concerned about recent reports by their election observers of alleged unlawful arrests, and detention of members of the ruling political party in Edo.

“These actions are perceived as unethical, aimed at weakening the ruling party and stifling their ability to participate in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

“As INEC Accredited Observer Organizations, it is our duty to advocate for credible, transparent, and free elections, where all citizens can exercise their democratic rights without fear or coercion.

“It is in this regard that we are urgently notifying the Inspection-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, as well as the head of the Department of State Services (DSS),“he said.

He urged the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Military to ensure that their personnel comply with ethical standards, and respect the fundamental human rights of all individuals.

Nwambu called on Egbetokun, as the highest-ranking police officer in Nigeria, to take decisive action to release all persons unlawfully arrested and detained in Edo.

He said these actions are not only contrary to the principles of democracy but also a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Nwambu said it was imperative that all security agencies embrace the rule of engagement in line with global best practices, and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is crucial for upholding the credibility of the electoral process and ensuring the preservation of peace and stability in Edo.

“CCLCA reiterates its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability and the rule of law in all electoral processes.

“We call upon all relevant authorities to address this urgent matter, providing a level playing field for all political parties and citizens to exercise their democratic rights devoid of intimidation or harassment.

“We remain optimistic that the I-G, and other heads of security agencies will take swift actions to address this concern and uphold the values of a credible election in Edo,”(NAN)